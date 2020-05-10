Aberdeen woman to cycle length of Scotland for charity

A woman is cycling the length of Scotland to raise funds for Aberdeen children’s charity Sunrise Partnership.

Emma Leaper, from Aberdeen, will be cycling a total of 410 miles in the coming weeks, which is the distance from the most northern point of Scotland, Dunnet Head, to the most southern point, Mull of Galloway.

Emma, who works with north-east charities Aberdeen Cyrenians and Sunrise Partnership itself, will be aiming to complete the challenge within 30 days.

All miles will be completed at home due to social distancing guidelines.

The total funds raised, which is set at a target of £410, will be donated to Sunrise Partnership, a charity that offers free support for children and young people that have been affected by loss or bereavement.

For more information or to make a donation, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/EmmaLeaper