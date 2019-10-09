Aberdeen woman thanks cancer charity for help after dad’s death

An 18-year-old Aberdeen woman has spoken of her gratitude after being helped by a cancer charity when her father passed away.

Sarah Fraser, from Dyce, has taken part in a video with Clan Cancer Support to tell people about the support she received.

Her father Garry was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018, and Sarah went along to Clan with him.

The family received help from the children and families service, which provides emotional support to young people affected by cancer.

Sarah was struggling to understand her emotions after her dad’s diagnosis and was experiencing difficulty coping with the impact of his illness.

She said: “I am so grateful to Clan for their help from the time my dad was diagnosed with cancer, through his treatment, and subsequently when he passed away.

“Clan has helped me cope with what has happened but also supported me moving forward. When it comes to moments in the future when my dad won’t be there to celebrate with me, like birthdays and events like graduating and getting married, I know Clan will be there to support me.”

Clan has produced a series of videos throughout the year featuring people who have been supported by the charity.

Iona Mitchell, head of cancer support services at Clan, said: “We are so grateful to Sarah and the other individuals who have featured in our campaign videos the last 12 months.”