Aberdeen woman tells of moment she was attacked by two birds of prey while out jogging

An Aberdeen woman has told of the “surreal” moment she was attacked by two birds of prey while running through a forest.

Chloe Paterson, 30, was out on a 13-mile jog when the raptors, believed to be buzzards, began swooping around her in Kirkhill Forest.

The quick-thinking jogger jumped into shrubs to avoid further assault, but sustained a cut to her head.

Chloe, from Dyce, explained how the incident unfolded.

She said: “I had been getting into running during lockdown and I decided to run to Kirkhill Forest. I had been on a walk there but I hadn’t run there before.

“At the back of Kirkhill Industrial Estate there is a path that allows you to get into Kirkhill Forest and it’s near a bridge that goes across the A90.

“I saw what I thought was a hawk on my way to Kirkhill, and it looked like it was swooping but I just thought it was my imagination and I continued on.

“On the way back down, I suddenly felt something on my head and I realised that it had actually attacked me with its claws.”

Chloe soon realised she was being attacked by two of the raptors.

She added: “I turned round and it swooped for me about six times, and that’s when I realised there were two. It was scary because it was around 8am or 9am before I started work and there was nobody around.

“I think they were buzzards from what people later told me, but I can’t be certain.”

After failing to scare the large birds away, Chloe jumped into some nearby bushes after calling her partner.

She added: “I phoned my husband at work because I wasn’t sure what to do. He told me to run but I didn’t think I was able to do that so I figured the best thing I could do was to find shelter.

“I tried to wave my arms to scare them away, then I managed to find some bushes and I crouched under there so the birds couldn’t gain momentum to swoop on me.

“From that point on, I didn’t see them chase me again but it was scary.

“I just thought it was surreal, I couldn’t believe it was actually happening.”

Chloe didn’t realise she was injured until she was on the way home from the forest.

She said: “I was getting some weird looks running home through Dyce and it was only then I realised that I had blood streaming down my face.

“My head felt a bit stingy but I wasn’t aware of how big the scratch was until I got home. Luckily it wasn’t serious and I just treated it with antiseptic cream.”

Chloe is now warning anyone else who visits the visits the forest to stay clear of the area while the birds are nesting.

She added: “If I was to go again, I would probably take a different route into Kirkhill Forest but I’m not planning to go back.

“I just want to make people aware that this could happen to them and to stay clear, or use a different entrance. If they have kids, for example, that’s really dangerous.

“It could be an eyeball next time.”

A spokeswoman for RSPB Scotland East said: “The birds will be acting as protective parents because we are in nesting season.

“They are probably nesting nearby and are worried that we are a threat to its young.

“The ‘mobbing’ or ‘dive-bombing’ behaviour of swooping down, flying close to but rarely making contact is designed to frighten the threat away without the bird risking getting injured by making full contact with a much larger and heavier animal or person.

“The behaviour will likely stop as soon as the young leave the nest but, in the meantime, people can avoid the area or if that is not practical holding something above your head can help.

“The birds will often swoop at the highest point so if you hold something above you such as an umbrella or bag for example, then that will get dive-bombed rather than your head.”