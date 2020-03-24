Aberdeen woman tells of coronavirus nightmare as UK goes into lockdown

An Aberdeen woman who was confirmed as having coronavirus has spoken of the “fantastic” job done by north-east NHS staff.

Elaine Douglas, 58, of Hazlehead, spent a week at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after she had trouble breathing and was officially diagnosed as having the virus.

However, the retired post office manager, who has also suffered from cancer and a heart attack in the past, beat the disease and was released on Sunday after staging a recovery.

She said: “The NHS, I’ve seen it with my own eyes, the work they’ve done is fantastic. They work to the bone.

“Overworked, underpaid and still devoted to the care that they give. They’re working their butts off.”

And Elaine also called on those flouting social distancing guidelines to take the situation more seriously.

She said: “The main thing is self-isolation. The young ones are not taking it seriously enough.

“They’re still hanging around with groups of mates and doing this and doing that. They’re putting so many other people at risk.

“To get on top of this virus they really need to be self-isolating. I can’t stress that enough.

“It’s a horrible thing. It’s awful.”

Elaine was self-isolating at home with a cough when she began to have breathing difficulties and phoned for help.

She said: “When it got to the breathing I phoned 111 and they sent an ambulance and next thing I was taken in and tested positive.

“I was shocked. I’ve had cancer and a heart attack and that was a worse blow than both of them put together.

“All they do is make you feel as comfortable as they can.

“Every time anybody comes in they have to mask up.

“I took photos of one of them because I said they looked like Darth Vader.

“Health-wise there was a lot worse than I was. It’s a killer. I had a blood clot in my lung and inflammation.

“They dissolved the clot with medication and the inflammation just sort of settles, depending on how your insides are.”

After a couple of days in the hospital Elaine was told she was recovering and said she was “extremely, extremely relieved”.

Asked if she had any words of advice for anyone finding themselves in a similar situation, she said: “Never give up in your mind. Always think positive.

“Don’t leave it too late. If it gets to your breathing just get to hospital as quickly as you can.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: