Aberdeen woman spreads lockdown joy with outdoor Zumba classes

An Aberdeen woman is spreading cheer during lockdown by holding Zumba classes in the streets in her community.

Gillian Low, 51, normally holds sessions at Kingswells Public Hall and the local community centre – but those were put on hold as a result of Covid-19.

She has instead been holding the regular classes by video call.

But to ensure people can still come together and enjoy the activity, Gillian also decided to take to the streets of Kingswells, holding socially-distanced Zumba Gold sessions for over-55s, as well as traditional Zumba.

And she believes the activity is providing the community with some much-needed enjoyment during the lockdown, while also helping them stay active and healthy.

Come and join our live virtual Zumba class in your living room every Wednesday Just private message me for more information and the ZOOM link (please don't just post on FB as I don't check that regularly). We also have our virtual Zumba Gold class at 3pm too so all welcome. It's still free today (the 8th) so why not give it a go? I'd love if you can join us xxx Posted by Reiki and Zumba with Gillian on Wednesday, 8 April 2020

Gillian said: “As a Zumba instructor, I know how our classes make people smile, have fun and forget they’re exercising.

“I thought it would be good to get folks of all ages out on the street in the nice weather, socially-distanced of course.

“They’re with their neighbours, dancing, singing and enjoying themselves outdoors during the current Covid-19 restrictions.

“Sunshine, fresh air and connection are, of course, great for the immune system and our state of mind.”

She added: “I’ve done about six sessions so far in a few streets and I’ve been delighted with the turnout each time. There have now been some requests for Street Zumba in other parts of the community so this is currently being organised to bring it to more people.”

Gillian has been motivated to extend her classes to other parts of the community by the feedback she has received from those taking part.

Kingswells residents aged up to 86 have participated in the classes, which can be done sitting down by those less able.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Gillian is also holding virtual classes over Zoom to meet demand – and hopes Street Zumba can remain a regular fixture after lockdown measures have been lifted.

She said: “I must admit I hadn’t realised just how much this would benefit people but the participants have said how much they’ve been looking forward to the sessions, that ‘it’s lovely to see their neighbours with smiling faces’ and ‘seeing all neighbours together gives a really warm community feel’.

“Even when Judy Laing, our local photographer, posted her photos and a note on Facebook on the community pages, we’ve had an incredible response from people saying it was ‘amazing’ and ‘the best thing they’d seen all day’.

“I’ve started to make it a ‘Pay it Forward’ event so whilst I’m showing the participants kindness by providing the session, they then undertake to show kindness to someone else, the community or the planet. The ripple of kindness then spreads out and that inspires me to keep going.”