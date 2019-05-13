Aberdeen woman smashes head-first into car after mobility scooter hits pothole

A woman had to get 11 stitches to her face when her mobility scooter hit a pothole – sending her crashing into a parked car.

Lorna Sandison was returning home after a hospital appointment on her mobility scooter when she encountered the pothole in Summerhill.

Today council chiefs said they were “sorry” to hear of what happened – but the 63-year-old’s daughter would like the local authority to send a letter of apology to her mum.

While crossing Gairsay Road, at its junction with Stronsay Drive, Lorna – who suffers from arthritis in her spine and her hands – lost control of her scooter after hitting the hole, sending her careering into the back of a car.

As a result of the incident, the grandmother-of-four suffered severe bruising around her eye and needed 11 stitches to her face and some inside her mouth.

Medics told daughter Sarah Sandison her mother was lucky not to have fractured her cheek.

Aberdeen City Council has since fixed the stretch of road, telling the Evening Express beforehand that it would tackle the issue as a “matter of urgency”.

A council spokesman said: “We were sorry to hear about this incident and our first thoughts are for the woman involved whom we hope will make a speedy recovery.”

The spokesman added that the local authority has been undertaking pothole repairs in the area recently.

Sarah told of how the incident last Wednesday unfolded.

She said: “As she (Lorna) was coming across the road, there was a massive pothole in the middle of the street, causing her to lose control. She went into the back of a Vauxhall Corsa.

“She’s cut all of her face and there was some damage done to the back of the car as well.”

Lorna, who lives in a Summerhill sheltered housing complex, was kept in overnight for further tests at ARI, and Sarah said her mum has been “shaken up”.

Sarah, 34, said: “I’m glad that they’ve fixed the pothole, but I think that there are lots of areas in Aberdeen that need some work on the roads. Hopefully this means that no one who uses walking aids or scooters will have accidents in this area again.”

She added: “I think that the state of the roads there and across Aberdeen is absolutely shocking.”

And she spoke of her hope her mum would receive a written apology: “I think that would be more reassuring for my mum, if she were to have something in writing.”

Sarah believes if the car was not parked where it was, the injuries to her mum wouldn’t have been as severe.

She said: “I think if the car wasn’t there, and she just fell on to the ground, then it would have been less serious. She would have struggled to get back up, but I don’t think it would have been as bad.”

Staff from the NHS corporate headquarters came out to help, as well as a mystery couple who stopped to help Lorna.

Sarah said: “A few people from a nearby office building came out to help my mum, and there was a couple doing the school run who were the ones who actually called the ambulance for her.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “An incident was reported to us involving a collision between a person on a mobility scooter and a parked car.

“Unfortunately, the female had to be taken to hospital due to her injuries.”