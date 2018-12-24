Aberdeen woman slams ScotRail for selling tickets for days trains are not running

ScotRail has been criticised for allowing passengers to buy tickets for days no trains will be running.

Heather Malcolm from Aberdeen has hit out at ScotRail after purchasing tickets in November for Boxing Day.

The bank worker is spending time with family in Forres and had booked the tickets not knowing there was no services due to arrive in the Granite City on December 26 with trains only scheduled in the central belt by ScotRail.

Well can you explain this? pic.twitter.com/TyY5JPMQdU — Hev 💁🏻🎉 (@hmalcolm123) December 22, 2018

The 25-year-old said: “The worst thing for me is I had booked them online and all it said was that times may vary due to the winter timetable. It said nothing about there being no trains, I wouldn’t have booked them otherwise.

“I don’t drive, so now that I’m in Forres, I have no way of getting back home now. The plan was to travel back on Boxing Day in case the weather got bad.”

Heather was notified about there being no trains on December 26 by her dad. She said: “My dad took the train to the Aberdeen game on Saturday and he saw a sign saying no trains on Boxing Day and told us about it.

“I am quite angry about it. It is nice that I’m getting my tickets back but you think someone would notice that a train was booked for a day it wasn’t running or been in touch.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “ScotRail is one of just a handful of operators across Britain to run any services on Boxing Day.

“Customers are always encouraged to check local arrangements before booking any travel.”

Over the weekend Aberdeen had two cancelled trains and 18 services affected.

It included 14 trains to and from both Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh being terminated before their scheduled destination.

Bus replacement services were put into effect with staff training being blamed for the disruption.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “Training is ongoing so we can get services back to normal and we can expect an improvement in the coming weeks.”