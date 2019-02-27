Aberdeen woman shares secret of long life on 100th birthday

A north-east woman celebrating her 100th birthday believes the secret to a long life is “being well looked after”.

Centenarian Ruby Middleton, who lives at Angusfield House care home in Aberdeen, celebrated her milestone birthday yesterday.

Ruby, who has lived at the home since 2016 after leaving her lifelong home on a farm near Bucksburn, admitted she does not feel 100, saying “it just feels like another day”.

When asked how she had lived such a long life, Ruby said: “I’ve been well looked after.”

She received the traditional birthday card from the Queen and enjoyed a small celebration with residents and staff.

She was also greeted by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen Michael Hastie and Jeremy Richardson, the chief executive of Angusfield House’s operator Brighterkind.

Mr Hastie said: “It’s amazing to see these people at that age. I have been to a few 100th birthday celebrations but Ruby really is remarkable.

“She seemed like she was really enjoying herself. It looked as though she was liking the company and it was a really special day for her.

“To make it to 100 years old is pretty good. I know they say we are living longer these days but it is still an amazing milestone.”

Mr Richardson added: “It’s lovely to be able to celebrate Ruby’s birthday with her because it is a very special occasion.

“It’s great to see her looking so happy and well at 100.”

Staff at Angusfield House said former seamstress Ruby is a popular figure with carers and residents and always maintains a positive outlook.

Activities coordinator Sandra Fyfe said: “Ruby came to us in May 2016. She is always smiling and she is a very gentle lady.

“She still gets visited by her old neighbours and they always make a point of saying how nice she was.

“She’s a very friendly lady and loves chatting away.

“Prior to coming in she loved flower arranging and she still talks about her garden.

“The fact she is still on her feet and is able to get about with her Zimmer is amazing.

“She broke her hip last year and we were quite worried about her, but if anything, she was back on her feet too quickly. She didn’t let it get in the way of her living life to the fullest.

“She’s just lovely.”

Care assistant Elaine McConnachie added: “Ruby still loves sewing and she will always pick up a needle and thread if she sees a button coming away.

“It’s always lovely to see her and she always puts a smile on your face.”