Aberdeen woman saves dog after he swallowed a whole chicken skewer

The quick actions of an Aberdeen woman saved the life of her dog after he gobbled up a whole chicken skewer.

Izzy Adams-West was horrified to discover that her pug cross Pomeranian, Floki, swallowed the snack when she dropped a packet of skewers on the floor on Thursday.

Izzy, who is trained in dog first aid, remained calm and phoned Ashgrove Vets who admitted and operated on one-year-old Floki, managing to remove the chicken skewer.

The 32-year-old, who is the manager of Barking Mad Coffee and Cakes at Aberdeen beach, explained how the incident unfolded.

She said: “I had been giving my son some mini chicken skewers, which are on wooden sticks, and I dropped the packet.

“Within seconds Floki had come out from under the table and managed to swallow one whole.

“I was absolutely shocked when I realised he had eaten it, the whole thing happened in a split second.”

The mishap could have punctured organs or cause a potentially fatal blockage if left untreated.

She added: “I couldn’t get the skewer out, and immediately took him to Ashgrove Vets. He received an X-ray and was taken into theatre straight away.

“They retrieved the chicken still on the skewer from his stomach.”

Izzy says her quick thinking was thanks to a dog first aid course she attended in February, run by Catherine Phillips from Dog First Aid Scotland North.

The courses teach dog owners how to deal with emergency situations such as chocking and blockages.

Izzy, from Hilton, said: “I’ve had dogs all my life and I normally would’ve given it a couple of hours to see how they are, but because Catherine had covered a lot on blockages and foreign objects in dog first aid training, I immediately opened his mouth and put my hand down his throat to see if I could retrieve it.

“The vets were saying I was really lucky to have caught it so quickly and that it could have been fatal.

“Floki was kept in for the night and I picked him up on Friday. He was cut fully open during the ordeal and he has a vest on and stitches so he’s feeling a bit sorry for himself.

“It’s safe to say I won’t be buying chicken skewers again!”

Catherine Phillips, from Dog First Aid Scotland North, added: “Izzy thanked me and said if it hadn’t been for me teaching her dog first aid, she would have just waited to see how Floki was in the morning.

“With dog first aid, I tell everyone not to watch and wait. If you know they have eaten something they shouldn’t have eaten it’s really important you go to the vets as soon as possible and take what it was they ate with you.

“People don’t realise the dangers because they don’t have X-ray vision and can’t see what’s going on.”

Practice owner at Ashgrove Vets, Kevin Barclay, urged dog owners not to hesitate if they find themselves in a similar situation.

He said: “We do encounter a huge amount of dogs who have swallowed random stuff, especially during barbecue season at this time of year.

“The problem is with skewers is that they are really pointy. Often if you know what they have eaten you can sometimes make them sick so they throw it back up, but because it’s a skewer you can’t do that.

“If Izzy hadn’t taken him in so quickly there could have been some serious damage done.

“If anyone else finds themselves in the same situation we would urge them to contact the vets immediately.

“We know that certain things dogs swallow will pass through and we can give advice accordingly, but things that are sharp need to be removed.”

To find out more about dog first aid courses, or to book, visit www.dog-first-aid.com/scotlandnorth/