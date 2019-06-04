Aberdeen woman raising cash for blind charity after completing Kiltwalk

An Aberdeen woman has launched a drive to raise funds for Talking Books for the blind after completing the Kiltwalk on Sunday.

Amanda Burt, who has been blind since birth, completed the walk in two-and-a-half hours and raised £290.

The fundraiser, who is from Aberdeen, said: “I really enjoyed doing the Kiltwalk 2019 and I’m very pleased with the amount of money we raised in sponsorship for Talking Books.

“Books – whether in audio, braille or large print – are hugely valued by people with sight loss, it’s a lifeline, a way of keeping in touch with what’s happening in the outside world.”

To help Amanda’s charitable cause, go to: http://bit.ly/2HSqIYB