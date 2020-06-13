Woman slams condition of baby graves at Aberdeen cemetery

An Aberdeen woman has slammed the condition of a city burial ground regularly visited by grieving parents.

Sarah-Jane Smith was attending to her late son’s grave at Hazlehead Cemetery and while her son’s lair is good condition she feels others have been “wrecked”.

The 33-year-old from Sheddocksley is concerned about the condition of the grass covering some of the other graves.

She believes it looks like weed killer has been used on the lairs and the outline of the grave itself can clearly be seen.

Sarah-Jane said memorials, toys and other small trinkets have been scattered across the burial yard and have been “smashed.”

She lost her son Riley following a miscarriage in 2018 and tries to visit his grave at the Skene Road memorial site every week.

Sarah said she contacted the city council with her concerns but was told the condition of the grass covering the lairs was down to dry weather.

She said: “It was just absolutely horrendous and it just looks awful.

“I actually contacted the council and I asked them about it and they said it is just the weather, it is just dried out.

“I have family buried further up and it looks fine.

“It is just that the baby area looks wrecked.

“The grass is on top of the graves but they have killed the grass and the grass is just dead. It looks like somebody has been there with weed killer.

“There are three babies in a lair and you can see the outline of the grave.

“My son was buried there in 2018 but his bit is okay. It is further along you can see a whole line of them.”

Sarah-Jane said many of the small trinkets placed in tribute to infants who have died were also left strewn across the grass.

She said: “It was heartless what they have done all of the toys have been scattered everywhere.

“It looks like all the toys have been played with.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic I was going there weekly and I knew where the toys were going. I would put them back best I could.

“Things were smashed and it was horrendous.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said they followed national guidelines by not carrying out grass cutting during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added the weather was to blame for the condition of the grass at the cemetery and the toys and memorials being moved.

The spokeswoman said: “Aberdeen City Council like other local authorities followed Scottish Government guidance which did not view grass cutting as a critical service during lockdown.

“This meant that local authorities including Aberdeen City Council stood down its grass cutting service for 10 weeks in the interest of public safety.

“The recent strong winds have distributed graveside memorabilia and the dry spell of weather that we have had has resulted in the edges of turf drying out.

“Following Phase 1 of the easing of the lockdown and in line with Scottish Government guidance grass cutting and some grounds maintenance began on Monday June 1 at multiple locations with services being rolled out across the city. Parks, open spaces, cemeteries and road verges have taken priority.”