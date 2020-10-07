Aberdeen woman raises £10,000 in memory of brother by completing virtual London Marathon

A woman has completed the virtual London Marathon and raised almost £10,000 in aid of a cancer charity that supported her brother before his death.

Rebecca Hutcheon, of Milltimber, watched the marathon last year with her brother Alex – however, he passed away just two weeks later after being diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in 2017, when he was just 20 years old.

Before he died, Alex told his sister she should apply to run in 2020 for Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that supported him during his treatment.

Alex went through chemotherapy treatment at the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he was supported by two Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, Amanda and Dianne. They helped him to share worries and concerns which he didn’t feel comfortable discussing with the family, and they were able to answer questions about his treatment.

In October 2018 Alex was given the all-clear, but a few months later scans discovered a large tumour on his lungs.

Sadly, treatment was not successful and in May 2019 he died at home, surrounded by Rebecca and their family.

And now Rebecca has completed her brother’s wish to run the marathon, taking on the virtual event joined by friends and family in light of the usual version being cancelled due to the pandemic.

So far her fundraising page has collected almost £10,000, smashing its original target of £2,000.

She said: “I’m so proud of all the effort that Alex put into his fight, and he really believed that I could do this.

“The London Marathon was one of the last things we watched together, and he told me I should apply for it. It wasn’t until the weekend that he was dying that I got an email through from Teenage Cancer Trust about my marathon place, and I thought, ‘I have to do it for him’.

“Aberdeen weather was pretty soggy and felt like I could have been swimming instead of running at times, but I made it.”

© Courtesy Submitted with release

Teenage Cancer Trust is dedicated to providing specialist nursing and emotional support to 13-24 year-olds with cancer.

The charity funds 28 specialist units across the UK, and at hospitals like Aberdeen Royal Infirmary it funds outreach nurses to support young people like Alex closer to home.

Stephen Ballard, interim head of challenge events at Teenage Cancer Trust, said: “As a charity, coronavirus has hit us hard, and with huge events like the London Marathon cancelled, we are expecting to lose more than £6 million in funding this year.

“We are so grateful to Rebecca, and all our incredible runners who took on the virtual London Marathon over the weekend.

“Cancer isn’t stopping for coronavirus, and neither are we. Our primary focus remains making sure young people with cancer receive the best treatment, care, and support possible, so every pound raised by Rebecca’s virtual marathon will be helping us do just that.”

To support Rebecca’s fundraiser, visit bit.ly/33zBwpb