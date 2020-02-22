Aberdeen woman on the run for Charlie House

An Abereen woman is to take on a world-famous marathon for a children’s charity – in a bid to complete her six stars.

Marie Baxter, from Torry, began running in her 30s, first taking on the Baker Hughes 10k in 2009.

Since then, she has undertaken almost all the biggest marathons in the world.

The 46-year-old has been completing the challenges in memory of her dad Ronnie, who passed away suddenly in 2018, aged 69.

It was hoped that the upcoming New York Marathon in November would be her Six Star – awarded to those who complete the London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo and Berlin events.

However, she is now aiming to complete the challenge next year, after this year’s Tokyo Marathon was cancelled in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Marie said: “I didn’t start running properly until 2009, when I did the 10k Baker Hughes race for Alzheimer’s.

“I did pretty well so I started doing 10ks and half marathons.

“I was coming up to almost 40 and I thought I should maybe do a marathon before I was 40.

“I thought I’d just do one, but it took off from there.”

Since starting, Marie did the London Marathon in 2016 and in 2018, the Berlin Marathon in 2018 and also took on the Boston and Chicago Marathons in 2019.

She will be running for Charlie House later this year in the Big Apple, after signing up as part of the charity’s team, which also fundraises for its Big Build Appeal.

Marie said: “I’d signed up to take part but I didn’t get a place and I thought that I could do it for charity.

“I haven’t asked anyone for money for ages and I wanted to do it for Charlie House because it’s a local charity and a kids’ charity. It’s really worthwhile.

“I’ve already raised more than 75% of my target.

“I couldn’t do it without my husband Ashley, he comes with me everywhere.”

So far, more than £1,600 has been raised as part of Marie’s fundraising campaign.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the New York Marathon, which takes place on November 1.

Entries are still open to participate for Charlie House.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to contact fundraise@charliehouse.org.uk or call 01224 313333 for more information.

Money raised will go towards the charity’s Big Build Appeal which aims to raise £8 million towards a new specialist support centre.