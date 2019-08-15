Aberdeen woman loses use of hand after horror ‘Staffie’ attack in home

A woman fears she will never be able to completely use her right hand again after a vicious dog attack in her own home.

Sara Hay suffered the horrific injuries when a Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog stormed into her Tillydrone flat and clamped its teeth around the neck of her own dog Honey.

Police today appealed for help in tracing the dog’s owner, who Sara says does not live in her block but was seen smoking drugs in the communal hallway of her building.

Speaking from her hospital bed after more than three hours of surgery, Sara, 25, said: “I’m in agony. I’m right-handed and have been told I will have to learn to use my left hand.”

The attack, in the Pennan Road flats, happened when Sara’s boyfriend Craig opened the front door of the flat to see if the drug user was still in the hall.

Sara said: “My boyfriend opened the door to see what was happening and this black Staffie rushed in.

“Honey, my dog, was in her bed and the other dog started biting her neck.”

Sara cradled her beloved whippet-cross but was bitten badly by the enraged Staffie.

She added: “The junkie ran into my house and started punching his dog to get it off Honey.

“I dialled 999 and noticed there was blood on my hands, but I didn’t realise it was coming from me.

“I could see the tissue of my pinky on my right hand.”

Sara was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and had a three-hour operation to repair injuries to both hands, including a broken little finger, snapped ligaments and damage to nerves and tendons.

She has also had a wire placed into her right hand and has been unable to leave hospital since the attack on Monday.

Surgeons have told her the small finger on her right hand is “dead” and she struggles to carry out even basic movement.

She said: “I had a three-hour operation and my pinky is now a dead finger with a wire in it.

“The wire will stay in for four weeks and I will need to get physiotherapy as well.”

Honey suffered a wound to her neck and vets used two staples to close it.

She was also given a course of antibiotics.

Vets told Sara her heroic actions had probably saved Honey’s life.

Sara vowed never to return to the ground floor flat she moved into last February and plans to live with her mum.

She said: “I don’t feel safe going back to my house anymore and I have told my mum to pack up. I haven’t slept.

“I even phoned my mum at 4am the other day. I shouldn’t have to do that.”

Sara had only just started a new job as a member of the bar staff at The Stag on Crown Street and said her bosses have told her they will keep the position open while she recovers.

Police confirmed a probe into the incident on Pennan Road is under way.

Tillydrone community policing team inspector Lee Jardine appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “We have launched an investigation after a woman was bitten by a dog in the Pennan Road area of Aberdeen on Monday.

“The dog is believed to be a black Staffie-type dog.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and we would ask that anyone who has information contacts us on 101 quoting incident 2169 of August 12.”

