An Aberdeen woman has launched a listening service for people suffering from anxiety disorders.

Chelsea Birkett, 28, from Northfield, started Talkable after realising there were no listening services dedicated to anxiety and panic attacks.

Approximately one in four people experience a mental health problem at some point in their lifetime and at any one time, approximately one in six people have a mental health problem.

And experts warn a sizable minority of the UK population could be left with mental health problems that outlast the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chelsea said: “I used to suffer really badly from anxiety and panic attacks and for a long time, I said I was going to start a listening service so people don’t feel alone.

“When you’re having a panic attack all you want is somebody to speak to.

“One day I was Googling to see if there was anybody I could phone, but there wasn’t anything specifically for listening.

“I decided I was going to offer a talkline, not a helpline.”

The Talkable phone line is currently manned by five volunteers and is available from 6am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

Chelsea added: “We are looking to make it 24 hours but we’re limited at the moment because people can only commit to certain times.

“I put an appeal out on Facebook for volunteers and a couple of people got back to me.

“It’s been non-stop because I’ve done it all myself. I’ve had to interview the volunteers and create my own introduction and safeguarding packs.”

Chelsea stressed that Talkable does not offer any treatment or make referrals, it is simply to offer a listening ear.

She said: “We don’t offer treatment, we are just offering a sympathetic ear if you’re feeling anxious for whatever reason, whether you’re walking through a dark area at night, or you’re having a full-blown panic attack and you need someone to talk to to get through it.

“We’ll answer the phone and talk to you as if you are a friend. It won’t be a case of phoning the number and getting through to an automated message.”

Anyone seeking support can either phone Talkline on 01224 042333 or message on social media to request a call back.

All calls are confidential and you don’t have to give any personal information to call handlers.

To find out more about Talkable, go to www.talkable.online