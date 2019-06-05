Aberdeen woman knits sock dolls to raise funds for choir’s trip to America

A woman is knitting sock dolls to raise funds for her choir to take part in a competition in America.

Sandra Mahoney, 61, is a member of the Aberdeen Chorus of Sweet Adelines, which has secured a spot at the 2020 Sweet Adelines International Convention and Competition, held in Louisville, Kentucky.

The grandmother-of-two hopes to make money by selling the dolls to help fund the trip.

Sandra, who is from Bucksburn, said she found out how to make the dolls by watching a video on the internet.

She said: “They are not hard to make and people have donated socks so all the profits can go towards the registration fee.

“There are more than 80 of us in the chorus and more than 60 of us are going to Louisville.

“The registration fee is expensive so even if I can raise about £200 I will be happy.

“It is all very exciting; we are going to make a holiday of it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The US competition will take place from October 12-17 next year and the city choral group will represent the Quartet of Nations Region 31, which includes England, Scotland, Wales and the Netherlands, in the competition.

Sandra added: “I’ve made about 10 dolls so far.

“I’ll sell them at the chorus when we meet up on Monday evenings.

“I am always trying to think of something different to raise money.

“Some of the other girls are going to help me make them and I am going to show them how to.”

The group, whose members sing in four-part harmony a cappella style, is keen for more singers to join and get the chance to sing on the international stage.

Anyone keen to take part is encouraged to come along to one of the rehearsals.

The group meets every week on Monday nights at Curl Aberdeen, Eday Walk, Aberdeen, at 7.30pm.

The first Sweet Adelines group started as a small community of women who loved to sing in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in America, and has since evolved into an organisation of more than 20,000 singers across the world.