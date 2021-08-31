News / Local Aberdeen woman Kim Cheetham traced safe and well By Ellie Milne 31/08/2021, 6:58 am Police have confirmed that an Aberdeen woman who was reported missing on Monday has been traced safe and well. Kim Cheetham was last seen in the city at around 1pm on Monday, August 30. Officers thanked the public for their assistance. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe