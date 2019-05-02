Aberdeen woman in court on murder bid charge after Union Terrace incident

A woman has faced court for the second time on an attempted murder charge after an incident on Union Terrace

A 44-year-old man was left with serious injuries while walking on the city’s Union Terrace last weekend.

The man and a 17-year-old girl were taken to hospital after the incident.

Courtney Maule appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged with assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder.

The 20-year-old, of Aberdeen, is further charged with assault to injury and vandalism.

The case was fully committed for trial and she was released on bail.

She previously appeared in court charged over the incident last week.

On that occasion she appeared alongside a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old male, who were also facing an attempted murder charge and were released on bail.