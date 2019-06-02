Aberdeen woman hunting good Samaritans who helped after horse-riding accident

An Aberdeen woman has launched a plea to find two men who helped her after a horse-riding accident.

Gillian Anderson, 47, was riding on a woodland path near Inchgarth Reservoir on her horse Kia, who she keeps at nearby Newton Farm, when her clothes were snagged by a low-hanging branch.

She was pulled off Kia, and as she landed, she held on to the reins to stop her escaping.

The horse then fell and was winded as a result – with Gillian fearing the animal had been seriously injured when she couldn’t move her.

Gillian, who was left with pieces of branch tangled in her clothing and is unsure how long she was there for, admitted she was “hysterical” as she was worried about her horse.

Two walkers came to her aid, calming her down and helping her walk Kia back to the road.

The Cults resident said: “As I was riding down the track there were a lot of low-hanging branches. I ended up getting caught on one. Kia kept walking forward and I held on to the reins to stop her getting away.

“She was pulled over and when she fell she just stayed motionless.

“I didn’t know what to do so I phoned 999 to get hold of the fire brigade. I was hysterical because I thought Kia was dying.

“I’m not sure how long we’d been there but all of a sudden she just stood up. At that point the two men came round the corner and found me.”

Although Kia had managed to get up by herself, Gillian was distressed by the situation and the men helped calm her.

She said: “I was really freaked out by the whole thing but they helped calm me down and helped me cancel the 999 call.

“They helped me out to Inchgarth Road. They offered to walk back to the farm with me as well which was so kind of them.

“I managed to get home having stopped off at (local firm) Activpayroll, who were also really helpful. They gave me a chair to help me get back on Kia so I could ride home.”

Support worker Gillian, who lives with her husband Trevor, 55, and children Bryony, 13, and nine-year-old Laurence, escaped with nothing more than a cut on her lip.

The two men who helped her introduced themselves but in her state of shock she forgot their names. She has launched an appeal to find them so she can thank them.

She said: “I remember one of them said he was a retired teacher. I’m just really keen to find them so I can thank them because I don’t know what I would have done if they hadn’t been there.

“I wanted to let them know I had got home safe, because I know if it had been me in that position I would want to know.”

Gillian added the incident has done nothing to diminish her love of riding.

She said: “If you saw Kia you’d think nothing had happened. She is absolutely fine – I phoned the vet and he told me she would just have been winded.”