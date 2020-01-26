Aberdeen woman holding charity prosecco day in honour of grandmother

A special event is being held in memory of a north-east woman’s granny.

Elle Adams, who is from Aberdeen but now lives in Alloa, has organised a fundraiser event for two charities after her grandmother June, who is originally from Torphins but lived in Portlethen, passed away in September while battling cancer at the age of 80.

The 20-year-old has already hosted two events in previous years to raise money for charity, but this is the first time she has done it for a specific cause.

She held an event in Elgin, raising £1,000 for the charity Oaks.

And last year she took on another challenge, in aid of Alzheimer’s Scotland, collecting £1,600 for the organisation.

Elle said: “During the first two years it was for something to do, I was just fundraising for various charities.

“I have organised another event for May but this one is very close to my heart and in memory of my granny.

“It’s not until you are in a position to see how these charities work you realise the effects of it all.

“In September, my granny passed away from undiagnosed cancer which turned out to be pancreatic cancer, which we didn’t find out until she had died.

“She’d been back and forth to the hospital but nothing had come out of it.

“She had a blood clot that had caused a stroke which affected both sides of her brain, due to the cancer. If she’d woken up she wouldn’t have been able to speak and we had to make the decision to take her breathing tube out. It’s not nice to have to do that.

“After that, I decided to do some fundraising for Cancer Research and Stroke UK, because it would be a nice thing to do to raise money for them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Elle’s event is a prosecco day, which this year will be held in Alloa, including a high tea, games, a disco and a candy bar.

There will also be a range of raffle prizes on offer.

Elle added: “I’m quite young to be organising it but I’ve done it before.

“This year is going to be bigger.”

Elle’s fundraising event will take place on May 23 between 3pm and 7pm at Dunmar House Hotel, Alloa, with all money raised to be split between the cancer and stroke charities.

For more information, or to buy tickets for the event, visit the Facebook page here.