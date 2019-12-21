Aberdeen woman forced to live in pain for 17 months while waiting for operation

An Aberdeen woman has spoken of her anguish after being forced to wait 17 months in pain for an operation.

Tracey Crockett almost lost her job as an admin assistant after being unable to work due to problems with a slipped disc in her back.

She fell while working at the Blood Transfusion Centre in April 2018 and was left in constant pain which meant she had to use crutches to get about.

She had an MRI and was told she would have to wait at least 41 weeks for an operation to fix the problem – trapped nerves in the bottom discs of her back.

Tracey, who lives in Bridge of Don, was shocked to hear how long she would have to wait.

She said: “Initially I had fallen on a hard surface at work which caused severe pain in my back.

“I could hardly walk, so went to the doctors who referred me to get a MRI scan.

“They found that I had a bulge in one disk in my back but that I would have to wait 41 weeks for a procedure to fix the problem.

“I thought they were winding me up, that I would be forced to wait so long in constant pain.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Eventually Tracey got her GP to write a letter to NHS Grampian describing how much discomfort she was in and she was offered a temporary fix to her problem.

On November 7 this year, she underwent laser treatment on the nerves in her back to keep them away from the bulge.

The procedure made a huge difference to her and means she will be able to get back to work.

She has also been moved to the back of the list for an operation that would fix her nerves permanently, as this short-term fix only lasts six months to two years.

Tracey added: “Eventually, after 17 months of living with severe pain every day, I feel better, although my fingers are crossed that the fix lasts as long as possible.”

NHS Grampian was last week revealed as the worst performing health board for seeing chronic pain patients within the 18-week target time.

A spokeswoman for the health board apologised to Tracey for her wait.

She said: “We are sorry to hear Ms Crockett is unhappy with the treatment she has received to date. We would encourage her to get in touch with our feedback team and we will investigate further.

“Speaking generally, the waiting times for the chronic pain service are far longer than we would like. We continue to provide the best service we can in the current circumstances.

“Patients in most urgent need of treatment are seen as a matter of priority.

“A bid for additional funding to relaunch the Pain Management Programme was successful.

“This will allow us to take on additional psychology and physiotherapy staff.

“A clinical fellow will join us this month, we are in the process of recruiting a psychologist and new physiotherapists have already been appointed.”