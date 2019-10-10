Aberdeen woman finds ‘revolting’ hairball in bar of chocolate

A furious Aberdeen mum has demanded answers after getting a nasty surprise when she opened a bar of chocolate.

Samantha Morgan, 28, bought two mint-flavoured Aero bars from a newsagent in Seaton on Saturday but was left disgusted when she bit into the first and found a clump of hair in the middle.

Mum-of-two Samantha, who lives in Mastrick with her daughters, Jasmine, six, and three-year-old Jessica, said she was horrified when she made the discovery.

And she admitted she has been put off the bars in the wake of the incident.

Manufacturer Nestle today said it would “investigate fully”.

Samantha said: “I bought two mint Aeros when I was down in Seaton and when I bit into the first one I thought it tasted a bit weird.

“I was wondering what it was and then I noticed there was a clump of four long grey hairs inside the bar. It was a disgusting thing to find.

“It was absolutely revolting. It’s not what you want to find in your chocolate bar.

“But it’s not even like it’s just a bit that’s fallen in by accident. That would be understandable.

“It’s like someone has put a big clump of hair in. It’s horrible.

“I still had the second bar but there was no way I was going to eat it after what happened with the first one.”

Samantha’s anger was compounded when she complained to the confectionery’s manufacturer, Nestle, which she believes did not take her complaint seriously.

And she has now called on the company to take steps to ensure the same thing does not happen again.

She said: “What has happened has definitely put me right off them. I love Aeros but it’s just disgusting.

“I tried contacting Nestle but they just wouldn’t listen to me.

“I want Nestle to take more care. They need to be much tighter on things like this because it’s not good enough.”

When contacted by the Evening Express, a spokeswoman for Nestle insisted the firm was investigating the incident.

She added: “At Nestle, we follow very strict health and safety standards in all our factories and all our production workers wear hair nets and beard protectors.

“The safety and quality of our products is our top priority.

“We take any complaint like this very seriously and we will investigate fully to understand the cause.”