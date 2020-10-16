Aberdeen woman describes moment two horses raced down her street

A woman has described how two horses galloped past her house in Aberdeen this evening.

Marlene Stephen was minding her own business when suddenly a black and a mixed brown and white horse rushed past her window near Byron Avenue.

Ms Stephen said: “I was just sitting looking out the window, next thing two horses came running up our cul-de-sac.

“They looked terrified and obviously lost, it was such a shame.”

It is thought the mammals broke free from their field at the nearby Hayfield riding school.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were made aware of two horses in the Byron Avenue area of Aberdeen around 6pm following numerous reports.

“The mammals were safely back in their field by 6.20pm.”

One user on social media said: “Horses are now back in the field.

“Unfortunately someone has opened the gates and taken the ropes off.”

Neigh one was harmed during the incident.