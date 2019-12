An Aberdeen woman has been recognised for her commitment to charity.

Sarah Paterson, 22, made the Learning Disability and Autism Leaders List for her work with dates-n-mates Aberdeen, a dating and friendship agency run by and for people with learning disabilities.

The list celebrates achievements of people with disabilities who have an inspirational story.

Sarah, who has autism, has been director of the Aberdeen branch since it launched in 2015.

