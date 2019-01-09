Wednesday, January 9th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen woman claims she found dead mouse in bag of Poundland pet food

by Annette Cameron
09/01/2019, 2:13 pm Updated: 09/01/2019, 2:43 pm
An Aberdeen woman has claimed she found a dead mouse in a bag of pet food.

Caitlin Cameron allegedly found the dead rodent in a newly-opened bag of  rabbit muesli she purchased at Poundland’s Union Street store.

Writing on social media, she said: “I am ragin!!! So I got my rabbit food from Poundland… not thinking anything of it.

“I open the packet to feed Simba and start putting some in her bowl and here comes a dead mouse.

“Don’t buy any food for your pets! I’ll be phoning the company it’s a joke I’m ragin! Plz share.”

A Poundland spokeswoman said: “We’re sorry to hear of this. The store has spoken to Caitlin and refunded her £2. We’re clearly as keen as her to know from our supplier how this happened.”

