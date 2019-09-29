Aberdeen woman celebrates 100th birthday with special party

An Aberdeen woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in the company of her family and friends.

Joyce Buchan, who lives in Hazlehead, was joined by dozens of well-wishers for a party to mark the occasion at the Marcliffe Hotel last weekend.

Among the guests were cousins who had travelled from Canada and friends of 60 years from Germany.

Joyce was presented with the traditional birthday card from the Queen – and of course a cake to mark her very special birthday.

Born in Scarborough in 1919, Joyce moved to Aberdeen at the age of 12.

She went on to get a job as an usherette at a cinema where she met her husband George, who was working there as a projectionist at the time.

The pair married when Joyce was 19 in 1939 – just days before George went away to fight in France in World War 2.

He was among the thousands of troops rescued from Dunkirk.

When he returned after the war, the couple continued to live in Aberdeen, raising their two sons George Jr and Ian, until George Sr passed away in 2006.

Joyce also worked as a nurse at Woodlands Hospital in Cults for more than 25 years, and former colleagues were among the guests as she celebrated becoming a centenarian.

She said: “It feels wonderful to be turning 100. It was great to receive my card from the Queen and to be able to celebrate.

“I’m honestly not sure what the secret to living a long time is – I have three cousins who are all in their 90s and my mother lived into her 90s too so it’s something that must run in the family.

“It’s a lovely occasion and I’m very grateful so many people came along to celebrate with us.

“I have had a great life. I have a great family and friends around me and I love spending time with my grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“They have helped make my birthday really special.”

An avid baker, Joyce still plies her family with sweet treats – and her meringues are a particular favourite with her three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She added: “I am always baking. The kids love it when I make meringues.

“They also love it when I do funny voices – it makes them laugh and that makes me happy.

“I love spending time with my family. They are really special to me and we are all really happy together.”

Her son Ian, 69, said: “My mum really is a remarkable lady.

“She has made a lot of friendships over the years which have lasted a lifetime.

“Even though she is 100 years old she still lives independently and she remembers absolutely everything.

“Her baking is absolutely legendary. Whenever there is a party or anything going on you can be sure she will be in the kitchen baking something.

“All the family are really good with her. We are all very close.”

His brother George, 79, added: “Mum is one of those people who would do anything for anybody. She likes helping people.

“We’ve had a lot of happy times together as a family. We used to spend many a holiday together when we were younger.

“She really is an amazing woman for her age. She is much-loved by all her family and friends and you could see that from the number of people who came to celebrate her birthday with her.”