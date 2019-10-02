Aberdeen woman celebrates 100th birthday in style with top hats and tiaras party

A woman has celebrated a special birthday in style at an Aberdeen care home.

Beryl Booth marked her 100th birthday with a top hats and tiaras party.

Surrounded by 60 of her friends and family at the newly-renovated Cowdray Club Care Home, she celebrated her special day on Monday.

Kelly Loggie, Cowdray Club Care Home manager, said: “Beryl is a pleasure to be around – she has fantastic energy and positivity which her friends and acquaintances all benefit from.

“It is always a privilege to care for and get to know residents who have such a long and fascinating history.”

Beryl has four children with her late husband Alexander Miller Booth, who was in the Navy.

The couple were married for 77 years until Alexander’s death at the age of 97.

