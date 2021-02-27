Watch: Aberdeen woman sits in bath of baked beans to raise funds for care home

An Aberdeen care home worker spent the morning submerged in a bath full of baked beans as part of a fundraising challenge.

Locals passing Eastleigh Care Home yesterday saw a surprising sight through most on Friday morning as Mandy Castleman, who is the care home’s activities co-ordinator staged her attention-grabbing stunt outside the care home car park.

Mandy said: “I’ve done quite a few challenges over the years and I thought this one would cheer up the residents and I could also raise some money.”

The care home manager Mandy Thomson used 18 industrial-sized tins of baked beans to fill in the bath for Mandy.

The activities co-ordinator said: “Trying to open all the tins was a challenge in itself.

“Our handyman took the bath to the car park and he put a gazebo over the bath in case the weather got bad.

“All the staff were coming to support me with cups of coffee to keep me warm.

“I spent about two hours in the bath – I wanted to stay longer, but my legs were getting bad and I got a cramp.

“I was quite cold after the challenge, but everybody from the care home was very helpful and gave me blankets.”

Mandy hasn’t had a chance to count how much she’s raised yet, however, she thinks she has managed to raise about £430, with staff, care home residents and their relatives still handing in cash.

She said: “I think it may even be £500. I’ll count all the money when I’m back at work on Monday.”

The funds raised will be used to provide entertainment activities for the 34 care home residents.

Mandy said: “We’ll also use the money to buy sweets and chocolates.

“We also have a boozy trolley which goes around every week, so people can get a wee drink every weekend.”

The activities co-ordinator would also like to purchase new game boards for the North Deeside Road care home.

The care home worker, who previously took part in the Boxing Day Dip and shaved her head, is known for surprising the Eastleigh Care Home staff and residents with her challenges.

She said: “I just like to challenge myself and pick something different to do every year.

“I’d also like to do the glass walk – walk over broken glass – as well.”