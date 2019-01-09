Aberdeen woman takes on Australian Ironman challenge in bid to raise mental health awareness

An Aberdeen mum-of-three who is living with a brain tumour has completed a gruelling physical challenge in a bid to help people with mental health issues.

Lori Dunbar-Smith tackled the Western Australia Ironman event after being diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) last year.

The 49-year-old, from the city centre, has undergone multiple surgeries and rehabilitation since the discovery of the tumour in 2010.

After her treatment, Lori – mum to Robyn, 21, Blair, 20, Harvey, 18, and wife to Robbie, 52 – spent five days in intensive care and was unable to walk unaided.

A small part of the brain tumour still remains to this day and, despite making a physical recovery, Lori has faced struggles with her mental health and has sought out counselling to help her.

Lori said: “When I was first diagnosed in 2010, I had three young children. I was determined from day one it wouldn’t affect them and so I buried it.

“I completely disassociated myself from what happened.

“I was burying my head and ignoring any thoughts and feelings about having the brain tumour.”

Highlights from Ironman Western Australia

Lori, a physiotherapist at Broomhill Clinic, decided to take on last month’s Ironman contest – involving a two-mile swim, 116-mile bike ride and 26-mile marathon – for the charity Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

For her efforts she raised more than £10,000 and finished the challenge in 12 hours and 14 minutes.

Lori said her mental health has benefited from exercise.

She said: “The tumour that’s left is quiet. I get scans every year and it’s fine and hopefully won’t cause any problems.

“It doesn’t have any blood supply, so it shouldn’t grow.

“Exercise has been key for me in dealing with my mental health. I would tell people to speak out and try to stop the stigma.

“If you don’t speak to people it can just bottle up.”

To donate to the charity, visit bit.ly/2F7GNcz