Video: Aberdeen woman arranges surprise social-distancing birthday for isolating grandfather

An Aberdeen woman living in Australia surprised her grandfather for his 95th birthday – by arranging a bagpipe serenade.

Emily Fraser, 27, was looking for a way to surprise her grandfather who is living in a north-east care home.

She arranged a birthday bash for Ernie Singer, an avid bowler who has been struggling not seeing his family and teammates during lockdown.

In a bid to make his day special, the PE teacher, who is currently living in Perth, Australia, arranged two special birthday surprises.

Emily said: “With Grandpa’s birthday approaching Cameron, my brother, and I were brainstorming about what we could do that would make it special given the horrible lockdown circumstances.

“All we wanted to do was make a fuss and be there to sing him Happy Birthday and give him a hug. However, we had a brain wave and I contacted my good friend Callum Lamont, from the Twa Pipers, a few weeks ago.

“Callum and I worked together at Maryculter House Hotel as waiting staff for 5 years from when we were 16 and have kept in touch since – he’s a great guy and a fantastic piper. When I initially reached out to ask if he’d be willing to get involved he couldn’t have been more enthusiastic and supportive.

“With messages and planning back and forth around the time difference we managed to coordinate with my mum, the care manager at Dalvenie and Callum when was a suitable time on Monday.”

The 95-year-old has been in isolation for nine weeks at Dalvenie Gardens sheltered housing in Banchory.

His family are in regular contact through Facetime and phone calls however he has been missing their physical presence.

“Monday came around and my brother had organised for Joe Lewis, the Aberdeen goalkeeper, to record a message wishing him a happy birthday from everyone at Aberdeen Football Club – he’s been a die hard fan his whole life and used to take us to Pittodrie every Saturday when we were kids.

“I phoned Grandpa to sing him happy birthday when I finished teaching at school here and he was telling me all about how he’d received 13 cards, Joe Lewis had sent him a message and that Mum and Cam had been on the phone.

“He sounded like he’d had a nice birthday even by that stage. It then came to 5pm and Grandpa said the carer came in to give him his medications and said he needed to come to the window to see something.

“Mum and Dad had set up Happy 95th Birthday banners and balloons from the washing lines in the garden below his window and Callum was standing there, in his tartan trousers, playing Happy Birthday on the bagpipes.

“Gramps said he couldn’t believe it – he welled up.

“Callum played the bagpipes and different songs for over half an hour and every window of each apartment had a face peering out clapping and smiling – over 20 elderly people getting so much joy from such a simple gesture – the videos are so special.”

The north-east family is very tight-knit and with the coronavirus lockdown Ernie has been struggling without their support.

Emily added: “It was so moving and meant the world to see Grandpa so touched and being made a fuss of. We all absolutely adore him, worship the ground he walks on and although not being there in person was heartbreaking, to see his wee face looking out in awe of Callum playing the bagpipes is something I’ll never forget.

“I told Callum I’d never be able to thank him enough and he said he loved every single minute, he couldn’t believe Grandpa was 95 and that he also had a tear in his eye.

“Grandpa phoned me when he woke up on Tuesday. He couldn’t get his head around how we’d manage to plan and coordinate such a special surprise from Australia but he said it was one of the best birthdays he’d ever had.

“He said the only thing missing was that myself, Sam and Cam weren’t there to enjoy it in person with him.”

