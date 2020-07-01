Aberdeen woman admits calling paramedics three times in one day

An Aberdeen woman dialled 999 for an ambulance three times in the space of four hours despite not remembering the calls, a court has heard.

Elizabeth Slessor, 61, requested paramedics visit her Hardgate home after complaining of back and chest pain on November 21 last year.

Slessor, who did not appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesteday, pled guilty to causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anixety to the ambulance service by repeatedly calling them.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told the court emergency crews received the first call at 4.25pm and these were followed up by two more.

She said: “The accused said she needed an ambulance due to lower back pain.

“Paramedics attended and she said she couldn’t remember calling 999 and asked them to leave.

“At 7.10pm she called complaining of chest pain and another ambulance was dispatched.

“At 8.03pm she called complaining of chest pain .

“Another ambulance was dispatched and she stated could not remember calling them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Souter said the ambulance service contacted the police and told officers they had visited Slessor’s home.

Defence agent John McLeod said his client was attending Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings on a regular basis.

Mr McLeod said: “She has a number of different health issues but that is no excuse.

“This is disgraceful and it is a truly astonishing situation.

“She is about to go into sheltered accommodation and she visits AA regularly. She accepts full responsibility.“

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence on Slessor, whose address was given in court as Bridge of Don Court, for six months for her to be of good behaviour.