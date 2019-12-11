Aberdeen woman accused of embezzlement following alleged incident at Crown Office

A woman has appeared in court accused of embezzlement following an alleged incident at a Crown Office building.

Katherine Vaughan appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

She was charged with embezzlement – the act of stealing or misappropriating funds.

The 33-year-old, of Aberdeen, did not enter a plea.

The case was continued for further examination and Vaughan was released on bail.

A date was not fixed for the next hearing.

In late October, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) confirmed a member of staff had been suspended.

The spokesman also said the service was looking into security arrangements at its Crimond Place building.

He said: “A suspected security breach in the evidence store in our Aberdeen office is being investigated by Police Scotland.

“A member of staff has been suspended.

“The way evidence is stored in all COPFS offices is the subject of ongoing review and the service is implementing measures to strengthen further the security arrangements.

“As live criminal proceedings are involved we cannot comment further at this time.”