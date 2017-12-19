Aberdeen woman, 61, found guilty of attempting to murder husband in stab attack

A woman has been found guilty of attempting to murder her husband by stabbing him.

Grace Fullerton had been on trial at High Court in Aberdeen accused of attacking Iain, her spouse of 29 years.

Emergency services were called to the home of the pair on Brimmond Crescent, in Westhill, at about 8pm on June 14 last year and transported both of them to hospital.

Mr Fullterton, 64, was found with an exposed tendon in his hand and a partially collapsed lung.

He required 33 stitches and has been left permanently disfigured.

During the course of the five-day trial, Fullerton launched two special defences – firstly claiming it was self-defence and secondly that she was mentally unfit at the time of the incident.

She told police she “may have saved someone’s life” by stabbing him to stop him drink-driving.

While giving evidence her husband, a recovering alcoholic who has no memory of the attack, backed her version of events.

He said: “I was an alcoholic for years, and it’s clear to me that my behaviour caused us a lot of grief.

“I did not want this charge against my wife to come up today. I’m the reason she’s sitting in the dock.

“I can’t remember the incident, but I don’t believe she attacked me. I think it was a struggle.”

The court also heard from psychiatrist Robert Brogan who examined Fullerton shortly after the incident.

He claimed she had “lost all contact with reality” and was fixated on killing herself.

But yesterday the jury of nine women and six men took less than an hour to find Fullerton guilty of attempted murder.

The 61-year-old, who now lives on Wallfield Crescent in Aberdeen, cried in the dock as the verdict was read out.

Lord Ericht deferred sentence to obtain reports.

Fullerton will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow next month.

Following the outcome, solicitor George Mathers who had worked on the defence case, said: “She is extremely disappointed at the result and very distraught.”