Aberdeen woman, 31, shares devastating impact of arthritis as part of new campaign

An Aberdeen woman has shared the devastating impact of living with arthritis as part of a new campaign.

Rebecca North, 31, is taking part in #PainNoFilter for World Arthritis Day on October 12.

The Aberdonian was a fit and healthy runner until April 2016, when she started to experience pain from what she thought was a swollen toe.

She said: “The pain got worse and slowly I stopped being able to move my knees and ankles in a matter of weeks.

“From then, I had on average three GP appointments a week because I was so worried.

“By August 2016, I had been rushed through to rheumatology and given a psoriatic arthritis diagnosis.”

She added: “Taking part in the #PainNoFilter campaign has helped me and others share the reality of living with arthritis.

“It is empowering and helps people in the same situation.”