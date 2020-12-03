Aberdeen woman creates special winter wonderland to entertain youngsters

An Aberdeen woman has created a unique winter wonderland in her garden – and people have been flocking to visit it.

Jill Goodwin, who lives on Longwalk Road in Mastrick, purchased a number of items from Ythanbank Reindeer Centre in Ellon following its closure.

Earlier this year the centre announced it would not be reopening to the public.

Now Jill has created an eye-catching Christmas display in her front garden using the unwanted stock.

The display has been a hit with youngsters visiting the street to see the decorations, which include a giant elf, two giant reindeer, a family of four penguins, a unicorn bench and a giant eight-foot polar bear.

Jill, 42, said she didn’t think much about her unusual purchase until children starting appearing outside her house.

She said: “When the Ythanbank Reindeer Centre closed down they put a few things up for sale and I ended up buying most of the stock.

“The staff were laughing thinking there was no way I would use it for my garden.

“My husband and my dad went to Ellon to collect the items and they couldn’t believe what I had bought.

“We’ve got a big elf, a North Pole sign, two giant reindeer, a family of four penguins, a unicorn bench and a giant eight-foot polar bear.

“We’ve also got some toadstools and I’m waiting on a giant tree being delivered too.

“We didn’t really think much of it until we started to get half of Aberdeen’s population visiting our street!”

Jill said the display has helped to put a smile on visitors’ faces during this difficult time.

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

She added: “We’ll be sitting in the house at night and there will be people pulling up in cars from all over the place. We’re busy every evening.

“The kids all want to come and get selfies on the unicorn bench and the steam train. If you’re five or six it’s basically a dream come true.

“It’s a nice way to cheer the kids up during this difficult time and it also gives them something to do.

“It’s so nice to see them enjoying themselves. It doesn’t cost any money and there’s nothing else for them to do at the minute.”

Jill’s daughters, five-year-old Sienna and 13-year-old Becki are also enjoying their mum’s handiwork.

She added: “My kids are loving it too. Sienna has had all of her friends round to see the display.”