News / Local

Aberdeen will host its first ever Winter Pride Parade this weekend

By Ross Hempseed
21/10/2021, 1:49 pm

Aberdeen will host its first-ever Winter Pride Parade in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community this coming Sunday, October 24.

The event will take on a unique winter style due to the event being held at the tail end of October. Pride events are usually celebrated in summer.

This year, however, an in-person event in summer did not occur due to ongoing Covid restrictions in Scotland.

The event has already had over 1,800 people sign-up for tickets and will feature a parade at 11 am through the centre of Aberdeen, from Holborn junction down Union Street finishing at Marischal College.

A Covid vaccination hub will also be set up at the organiser’s, Four Pillars, premises on Regent Quay.

Grampian Pride is hosting an in-person winter parade following both the 2020 and 2021 summer celebrations being held virtually. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

The parade when announced did garner some controversy over crowd limits. The city council granted the organisers a permit for crowds of over 6,000 people.

However, some claimed that this was unjust due to the Aberdeen’s annual fireworks display being cancelled while this large-scale event has been allowed to go ahead.

The Winter Parade will be the first in-person LGBTQ+ event held in the Granite City since 2019.

‘We need to have this time to celebrate still being here together as a community.’

There will also be a charity engagement space in the Aberdeen Arts Centre which brings together 16 organisations to provide information about their causes.

Stalls include Aberdeen Cyrenians, National Fostering Agency, Equality Network and the NHS sexual health team.

Deejay Bullock, CEO of Four Pillars, said: “We are excited that we have managed to create an event that the public and the community can share with us and get involved in.

“Now more than ever it is important that we remember our past, celebrate our present and embrace our future. We need to remember where pride started and how we got to this point where celebrations can be held around the world.

“It was a process that started as a march for equal rights and we celebrate what we have been able to achieve over the last 50 years. Things have moved but are not quite there yet.

“We have just got through a pandemic so we need to have this time to celebrate still being here together as a community and that’s why we should embrace the uncertainty of the future, together.”