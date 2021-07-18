Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Aberdeen weather forecast: Cloud set to roll in after scorching mini-heatwave

By Joe Cawthorn
18/07/2021, 5:48 pm Updated: 18/07/2021, 6:06 pm
Enjoying a Saturday afternoon on a sunny Aberdeen beach. Pic by Chris Sumner
You may have been forgiven for thinking the north and north-east of Scotland had swapped weather conditions with a balmy Mediterranean island over the last few days.

But sun-worshippers across the region are in for much more routine week ahead.

The mercury topped out at 27.5C at Aberdeen Airport on Friday, one of the highest temperatures of the day in the UK.

Sunbathers raced to some of the region’s seaside hotspots as bright and sunny spells sweep across the east.

Revelers enjoyed temperatures of 26C at Stonehaven Harbour and the popular Lossiemouth beach in Moray recorded highs of 24C.

The bright sunshine continued into Saturday with some parts of the region hitting 26C.

However, Sunday was a slightly different story with more cloud coverage and less sun, but with warm temperatures all the same.

Weather forecast for the week ahead

And that will continue to be the case for large parts of the week ahead, with temperatures expected to stay in the high teens in Aberdeen.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs of 17C and it will be overcast, with the chance of drizzle early on Monday morning.

There is also the chance of some patches of haar along the east cost, according to Met Office officials.

The sun is expected to make an appearance in the afternoons, but not to the levels seen over the weekend.

Moving later into the week and there is expected to be a little more sun on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs of 19C before dropping slightly again as we head into next weekend.