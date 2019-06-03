Aberdeen wardens abused at school and struck by vehicle

City wardens in Aberdeen have faced abuse outside a primary school and even been struck by a vehicle.

New figures obtained by the Evening Express reveal a shocking range of unacceptable conduct towards the Aberdeen City Council workers in the early part of this year.

And council data showed verbal abuse towards wardens, whose duties include issuing parking tickets, to be a recurring theme.

One such incident is recorded as having happened outside Muirfield Primary School on Mastrick Drive on March 1.

Another incident is described as “violence – struck by vehicle” on Victoria Road in Torry on March 6.

The local authority was also to review “lone working” in the area after a warden was reportedly subjected to verbal abuse when processing a penalty charge notice for illegal parking in Cable’s Lane in Torry.

Action taken in the wake of incidents included reports to police, reviewing body-worn camera footage, senior wardens contacting customers, and wardens patrolling in pairs in certain areas.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The safety of all our staff is of paramount importance to us.

“We investigate all near-miss reports and agree remedial actions to support our city wardens to help avoid further incidents.

“Discussions are held on a quarterly basis with our trade unions and staff to ensure appropriate actions have been taken to mitigate further incidents.

“All city wardens are equipped with body-worn video cameras which are used while out on patrol.

“Any instances of abuse are reported to Police Scotland and supported with body-worn video where appropriate”.

In total there were 18 incidents recorded between June last year and April 2019.

Torry councillor Alan Donnelly called for wardens to be given self-defence training.

He said: “Nobody should suffer abuse and intimidation in the workplace.

“To hit a warden with a vehicle could end up with a fatality or serious injury.

“Gone are the days you can walk alone in the street because you could be attacked or intimidated.

“The way to combat it now is to stop lone working and give more training on self defence and confrontation.”