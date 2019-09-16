Aberdeen volunteers raise £52,000 for Guide Dogs charity

Volunteers in Aberdeen have raised more than £52,000 for a charity supporting guide dogs.

The Aberdeen fundraising group raised the cash for Guide Dogs Scotland.

Community fundraising development officer Andrea Williams said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“Our guide dogs are truly life-changing, allowing people with sight loss to enjoy the same freedom and independence as everyone else.

“We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

To find out about volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk/volunteering