Aberdeen volunteers helping feed city’s hero health workers

Volunteers are giving up their time to deliver 100 free sandwiches to hero health workers every day.

Hospitality provider BaxterStorey Scotland has teamed up with Halliburton to provide and distribute food and drink to key health and social care staff across Aberdeen.

The firms have joined the #FeedNHS campaign launched by Matt Lucas, Damian Lewis, Helen McCrory and John Vincent from Leon, and is replicating the model that was rolled out across hospitals in London.

It has been providing catering to frontline staff who are working around the clock in critical care units and are struggling to access nutritious food.

Free meals, consisting of freshly made sandwiches and drinks, are being prepared in the Halliburton kitchens in Aberdeen by its catering contractor BaxterStorey Scotland and delivered to essential workers across the city.

Martin White, vice-president of Europe for Halliburton, said: “We are deeply grateful for the service of the National Health Service and community leaders on the frontlines who are keeping our communities safe during these challenging times, and are glad to work with BaxterStorey to provide nourishment so they can remain focused on their valiant work.”

Lee Bell, BaxterStorey Scotland group manager, who has been co-ordinating the project in the region, including delivering the food packages, said: “These key workers are providing a truly heroic service and I am proud to be able to support them in this small way.

“We are all passionate about food and drink and our incredible team of volunteers have come together, with the support of Halliburton, to offer this free service which we hope will continue to grow and support even more frontline staff.”

John Bennett, co-chief executive at BaxterStorey Scotland, said: “It’s essential that front line staff have access to fresh and nutritious meals, and we are honoured to be supporting workers across Aberdeen through the BaxterStorey Foundation.

“We are immensely proud of our incredible teams who have been volunteering their time to support this important cause.”

