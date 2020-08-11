Aberdeen volunteer picked as finalist for national awards

A Sport Aberdeen volunteer has been shortlisted as a finalist for a prestigious award ceremony.

Former Orchard Brae pupil Alex Soaris, who has given more than 1,000 hours of his time for Sport Aberdeen to help inspire others, is in the final stages of the outstanding volunteer(s) category at this year’s Community Leisure UK Awards.

The accolade recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of charities and social enterprises in public leisure and culture.

Alex was recognised after he helped shape the future for additional support schools and the pupils who attend.

He began volunteering as a lunchtime helper, then went on to go through the coach recruitment process, securing a role as a holiday camp leader with Sport Aberdeen.

He is the first pupil from an additional support needs school to take on a coaching role with the charity.

Graeme Dale, Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, said: “Alex is a trailblazer, not only due to his volunteering but also in helping us develop an additional support needs programme which has created new and exciting pathways into participation and future employment. His hard work, dedication and enthusiasm has allowed him to overcome barriers and excel in this role.

“For the pupils of Orchard Brae Alex is a fantastic role model. An ex-pupil who has worked incredibly hard to be given the responsibility to now coach them and has already motivated a senior pupil to get involved in volunteering.

“Without Alex’s commitment it would be almost impossible for Active Schools, part of Sport Aberdeen, to run so many extra curricular clubs for additional support needs pupils at Orchard Brae. His energy and enthusiasm have helped to shape the clubs, encouraging the children and their families to return again and again.”

Alex added: “I’m very proud to be chosen as a finalist for this award. The support Sport Aberdeen has given me has allowed me to become more confident with my leadership skills and my coaching with young children. I hope to be able to continue to improve my coaching and give more opportunities for children to be active.”