Aberdeen visual inspection company secures funding to advance its technology

Aberdeen-based AIR Control Entech has been awarded £175,000 to further advance its previously developed 4G technology to 5G.

The certified remote inspection technology specialist, which streamed the world’s first live offshore inspection in 2017, received the grant from the UK Research and Innovation through the Future Flight Challenge.

It will be used to further establish remote digital connectivity for the firm’s drones, crawlers and ROV services by providing live stream capability between engineers and the asset being inspected. This technological advancement will reduce the number of key personnel needed offshore.

The development will allow for land, sea and air inspection to be carried out remotely, with the ability to reach extreme heights and depths quickly, as well as accessing extremely confined spaces with no risk to life.

Kieran Hope, COO at Air Control Entech, said: “Our technology reduces not only the number of people offshore but also the time spent by key personnel required to work onsite.

“By using 5G technology, the data from inspections can be downloaded faster, while the data can also be shared in real-time.

This has a huge number of benefits for clients as it allows them to see potential issues sooner due to the reduction in latency 5G brings.

“Our remote inspection technology is also vital in providing a safe and smart offshore work environment for our customers.”

Gary Cutts, challenge director for Future Flight, said: “At this very challenging time for the international aviation industry, it is a great testament to the UK’s drive and ambition that we had such a strong response to our Covid-19 competition.

“Air Control Entech’s work offers the potential for reducing personnel deployments during the pandemic but has wider application in reducing the need for people to work in hazardous environments.

Minister for Business, Paul Scully, added: “We’re investing in ambitious projects, like Air Control Entech’s remote digital connectivity, to ensure the aviation industry is championing the latest cutting-edge technology.

“Pioneering research supported by government funding will help the UK build back greener from the pandemic, remain at the forefront of aerospace research and development, and demonstrate global leadership in the next aviation revolution. I look forward to seeing such proposals take flight.”