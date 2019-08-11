Aberdeen veteran visits memorial garden

The last living survivor of the Aberdeen Burma Star Association has visited a garden in memory of the veterans.

Alexander Ross, from Ellon, is the last member remaining in Aberdeen, after the branch was formed in 1964 and helped install the garden more than 20 years ago.

Having not seen the Burma Star Rose Garden in Duthie Park’s David Welch Winter Garden for several years, Alex, who turns 95 this month, visited with his family, some of whom had travelled from Kuala Lumpur, to see it in bloom.

The Burma Star was awarded for one or more days of operational services during the war between December 1941 and September 1945.

To mark their contribution to the association, 40 special Burma Star roses were planted at the garden in 1998 by the veterans.

Alex said: “It’s very emotional. It’s emotional to have my family with me.

“It’s been a few years since I last saw it, but I wanted to see it was being looked after.

“It’s looking lovely.”

The group was joined on the visit by Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

He said: “Alex is a total inspiration.

“Aged 95, he is still so proud of what he’s done and rightly so.

“Everybody should be really proud of what these men did.

“It was often called the forgotten army, people aren’t aware of the circumstances.

“Everyone in Aberdeen should take pride in it.”

The Aberdeen branch of the Burma Star Association, which is the last in Scotland, is due to close on August 15 next year, with the Burma Star Memorial Fund taking it on instead.

The association’s Louisa Low, who is a Burma Star widow, said: “In 1964 the Aberdeen branch was formed and membership rose to more than 100.

“In 2005 the Aberdeen branch chairman played a key role in bringing 300 veterans and dignitaries to Aberdeen to mark the 60th anniversary of victory over Japan.

“Alex is the only one in the Aberdeen branch left.”