Aberdeen vet to feature on new BBC series with a pug, French bulldog and labrador all set to go under the knife

Three complex surgeries carried out by an Aberdeen vet are to feature on a new BBC series.

Vets: Gach Creutair Beò, which translates from Gaelic as All Living Creatures starts on BBC Alba next Tuesday.

The series follows vets across the country looking after pets, farm animals, an alligator and even big cats at Scotland’s safari parks.

Vet Scott Rigg, from Aberdeen Veterinary Referrals, will carry out a risky surgery on a pug and an emergency spinal operation on a French Bulldog who has suffered a sudden paralysis. He will also operate on a Labrador’s leg.

The series, filmed by Aberdeen-based Midas Media, will also feature vaccination day for two nine-week-old lion cubs at Blair Drummond and a caesarian which results in a cow putting her life at risk by trying to sit down during the operation.

There will also be a litter of 11 lurcher puppies popping in for their vaccinations on Harris.

Highland Wildlife Parks’ snow leopard Chan, who was put to sleep earlier this month, will also feature as will the heartbreaking decision to euthanise one of his three cubs at just four-months-old.

Series seven will also catch-up with Ealasaid Dick in Uist and Benbecula as she brings new lambs into the world and looks after some sick ewes.

The seventh series of Vets: Gach Creutair Beò starts on Tuesday at 8.30pm on BBC Alba and will run for eight episodes.

All episodes will be available on the BBC Iplayer after the show airs, series six is available to watch here.