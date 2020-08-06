Video: Aberdeen venues launch crowdfunder to ‘save our scene’

A crowdfunder to help save three Aberdeen nightlife venues has been launched after warnings they could be at risk of permanent closure.

Unit 51, Underground Klub and Bridge Street Social Club (BSSC) are urging residents to help “save our scene”.

The sites have been closed since March, and have said they will not re-open until it is safe.

However, it has said it finds itself in the “increasingly difficult position of getting the doors back open when the time comes.”

All members of staff, which is more than 50 people, have been kept on furlough while the venues have been closed.

The company has received a grant of £25,000 for one venue in April, which it said has not lasted long, and added it has received no compensation from insurers so is at “real threat of permanent closure as on-going running costs continue.”

A crowdfunder has been set up to help ensure the future of the late bar and nightclubs, which will go towards ensuring that venues will be able to re-open, supporting staff’s jobs.

It has asked people to pledge whatever they can spare on beer and ticket money that may have gone unspent over the last few months.

A number of tiers from £5 to £250 have been set up, including £5 to buy the venue a drink, with rewards offered from £10 and upwards.

This includes having your name included on its “SAVED MY SCENE” virtual supporters wall alongside a custom digital print of the graphic, priority application for its AAA card for 2021, entry to raffles, special edition t-shirts and more.

Operations director JP McGivney said: ““The harsh reality is we won’t make it without the public’s help, all of our venues mean something different to each of our customers.

“Whether that is dancing to your favourite DJ or checking out the next big thing at a live music event we are reaching asking for you help to survive.

“We haven’t re-opened, can’t and won’t until its safe to do, please #saveourscene.”

To donate to the crowdfunder, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-scene