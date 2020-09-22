Aberdeen venues handed share of £2.2 million Grassroots fund

A number of Aberdeen bars have been awarded more than £200,000.

Six popular venues in the city have been awarded up to a share of the £2.2 million Grassroots Music Venues Stabilisation Fund

Unit 51 has been awarded £50,000, with Bridge Street Social Club, Cafe Drummonds and The Blue Lamp each awarded more than £30,000.

Krakatoa and The Tunnels have been handed £23,500 and £25,000 respectively.

Across Scotland 72 venues applied for the fund, requesting £3.2 million. According to Creative Scotland all who applied have received funding

Alan Morrison, head of music at Creative Scotland said: “Live music has been hit particularly hard by Covid-19, and Creative Scotland is only too aware of the severity of that impact.

“These awards, to 72 venues across Scotland, will help bring short-term stability to the grassroots music sector and alleviate some of the challenges that the ongoing pandemic has presented.

“Music is such a significant part of Scotland’s cultural life and it is here, at grassroots level, that talented musicians create new material connecting with audiences young and old.

“We look forward to the day when we’ll all be back together, cheering on artists face to face – but, until then, this fund will provide a lifeline to one of the most vibrant scenes that Scotland has to offer.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director music venue trust said: “Music Venue Trust is grateful to Scottish Government for creating a ring-fenced fund which recognises the vital role that Grassroots Music Venues play in Scottish culture.

“There is still a lot of work to do to support these venues through the crisis but to see so many venues awarded short-term financial support is an incredible step forward.

“We thank Creative Scotland for working so hard to make this possible and involving us in shaping the fund so it could be targeted effectively. We look forward to working further with them.”

A full list of the 72 recipients can be found on the Creative Scotland website.