Aberdeen venue The Assembly closes with immediate effect

An Aberdeen venue has closed its doors with immediate effect.

The Assembly, on the city’s Skene Terrace, announced the closure on social media.

A post on the venue’s Facebook page said: “It’s with great sadness we announce the closure of The Assembly Aberdeen with immediate effect.

“Since taking over the venue in 2016 we have worked tirelessly as a team to expand and grow the venue. Unfortunately this has proved much more difficult than anticipated, and we have had to make the difficult decision of closing The Assembly. Trading conditions for leisure businesses continue to be difficult, and the risks of further investment are too great given the current economy.

“This decision of course, was a hard one to make. Anyone who has visited the venue will know it has a stunning listed interior which we had plans to refurbish as part of our longer term development plan. Unfortunately despite significant investment it was not possible to generate enough business to maintain the constantly increasing running costs of the building.

“We would like to extend a personal thank-you to everyone who has supported the venue by visiting and supporting our events.

“We are currently working with all events & promoters to move the events to other venues in Aberdeen & details will be posted on the event page in due course.

“Please check with your point of purchase for further updates.

“If you have booked The Assembly for an event, our team will be in touch within the next 7 days if not already.

“For any other queries please email info@theassemblyaberdeen.co.uk

“One final ask from us. Please continue to support local venues, they rely heavily on your custom to succeed.”