Aberdeen vegan chef Nick Coetzer to cook up a storm at virtual Taste of Grampian

Popular Aberdeen chef and Roots Catering owner Nick Coetzer will showcase plant-based dishes at the biggest north-east food and drink festival.

From opening a solely vegan food van at Aberdeen beach and hosting a range of pop-up events in the north-east to securing a food residency in 99 Bar & Kitchen, the talented chef has been leading the way with vegan cuisine in the Granite City.

And now, Nick will show locals how they can create mouth-watering vegan dishes from the comfort of their homes.

He said: “I’ll showcase how people can make a tasty plant-based dish with a chef’s touch.

“I’m not sure which dish I’ll make yet, but it’ll be something that’s achievable to make at home, with ingredients that can be easily sourced.”

Earlier this year, Nick has launched Roots @ Home, offering three-course plant-based dishes for delivery.

The former head chef of Drumtochty Castle said locals taking part in the upcoming virtual festival will learn how to make one of the dishes – or a similar dish – that’s offered as part of the popular delivery service.

Nick said: “I think it’ll be quite fun to be involved in Taste of Grampian. It’s good to be able to showcase that plant-based side of food can also be very interesting and creative.”

“We have seen a lot of things moving online due to coronavirus – it has saved our business.

“So it’ll be interesting to see how we can do things virtually for Taste of Grampian.

“I think this year’s event will be successful in its own way.”

Taste of Grampian 2020 will take place online via a virtual platform from Friday, September 18 to Sunday, September 20.

Taste of Grampian is run in association with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and other partners include ANM Group, Opportunity North East (ONE), the Evening Express and The Press And Journal.

