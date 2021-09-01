Aberdeen’s Bonobo Cafe forced to shut temporarily following ‘disaster’ start to the week

A popular vegan cafe in Aberdeen has announced it will temporarily close following “a wee bit of disaster”.
Despite a broken gas supply, Bonobo Cafe on Skene Street had hoped to continue serving a limited menu in its garden space, but then “fate intervened” with a possible positive Covid case.
The cafe will not be open today, but staff hope to be back in business as soon as possible.
