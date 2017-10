Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen is unlikely to see another oil boom in the future.

That was the message delivered by an energy expert to delegates at the SNP conference yesterday.

Aberdeen oil and gas innovation centre chief executive, Ian Phillips, claimed the Granite City, where he lives, had “hurt like hell” over the last couple of years.

Mr Phillips added the impact of the downturn had rippled through the city and across Scotland and the rest of the UK.